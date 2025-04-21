What's the story

The Indian stock market is on a major upswing today, with the BSE Sensex shooting over 1,000 points to 79,550 and the Nifty 50 crossing the 24,150-mark.

This is the fifth consecutive day of gains for India's top indices, which have reached their highest levels since January 6.

The total market capitalization of all BSE-listed companies has surpassed the $5 trillion mark for the first time in three months.