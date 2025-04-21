What's the story

A Boeing 737 MAX, originally destined for China's Xiamen Airlines, has returned to the US production base in Seattle. The jet landed at Boeing Field on Sunday at 6:11pm local time.

Reuters also reported a second 737 MAX, meant for another Chinese airline, was seen returning to the US.

This reversal of deliveries follows the escalating trade tensions between the US and China, with President Trump's tariffs playing a direct role in making the aircraft too costly for Chinese airlines.