What's the story

In a serious allegation against Meta, former global public policy director at Facebook, Sarah Wynn-Williams, accused the tech giant of compromising national security to build an $18 billion business in China.

Speaking at a recent congressional hearing, Wynn-Williams alleged that Meta's executives granted the Chinese Communist Party access to the data of its users, including Americans.

Her book Careless People, a revealing insider account of her time at Facebook, has climbed into the top 10 on Amazon's best-seller list.