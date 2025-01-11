What's the story

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, has been accused of approving the use of copyrighted material to train the company's Llama artificial intelligence (AI) models.

The allegations are part of a copyright infringement lawsuit, Kadrey v. Meta, currently being heard in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

The plaintiffs, including authors Sarah Silverman and Ta-Nehisi Coates, allege Zuckerberg approved Meta's use of a dataset called LibGen for Llama-related training.