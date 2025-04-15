What's the story

The Indian stock market opened on a high note today. At around 10:00am, the Sensex had jumped 1,609 points or 2.14% to 76,767. The Nifty was up 491 points or 2.15% at 23,320.

With the intraday gains, Nifty and Sensex have erased all the losses seen after the US tariff announcement on April 2.

Bulls took charge on Dalal Street today, riding on positive global cues and easing tariff concerns after US President Donald Trump's temporary pause.