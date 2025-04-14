What's the story

Intel has decided to sell a 51% stake in its programmable chip business, Altera, to private equity firm Silver Lake for $4.46 billion.

The deal marks the first major move by new CEO Lip-Bu Tan as part of his plan to revive the ailing semiconductor giant.

It values Altera at $8.75 billion, much lower than the $17 billion Intel paid when it acquired it in 2015.