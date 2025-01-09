What's the story

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have maintained their selling spree in India's stock market﻿ into the new year, dumping shares worth nearly ₹11,500 crore or $1.33 billion in the first six trading sessions of January.

This follows a similar trend in October, November, and the second half of December last year.

The continued sell-off is due to fears of India's deepening economic slowdown and muted December quarter earnings expectations.