What's the story

The share allotment for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Standard Glass Lining will be finalized later today or tomorrow morning.

Investors will be allotted shares on a lottery basis, with the entire process supervised by the registrar.

On the allotment date, investors will be notified about their respective share allocations against their bids.

This allocation status can be checked either through BSE or on the registrar's website.