What's the story

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow at 6.4% in FY25, the slowest pace in four years. This is a sharp decline from the previous fiscal year's growth rate of 8.2%.

The government data released today indicates that this year may be the first time in four years that growth dips below the 7% mark.

The first advance estimates for the fiscal year form the basis for the Union Budget projections for 2025-26.