Tata Group is venturing into electric air taxi business
What's the story
Tata Group's subsidiary Tata Elxsi has announced a strategic partnership with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL).
The collaboration will focus on driving innovation in emerging sectors such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), urban air mobility (UAM), and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft used for air taxi services.
Accelerated development
Partnership to expedite development of next-generation air mobility solutions
The partnership between Tata Elxsi and CSIR-NAL is likely to fast-track the development of next-generation air mobility solutions.
Manoj Raghavan, MD and CEO at Tata Elxsi, said "The future of aerospace innovation lies in technologies like UAVs and Urban Air Mobility."
The collaboration will leverage NAL's aeronautical expertise for both global and Indian markets.
Manufacturing ecosystem
Tata Elxsi, CSIR-NAL to create precision manufacturing ecosystem
The partnership will also focus on creating an ecosystem for precision manufacturing. This initiative will bring together various stakeholders for innovation, and to meet the requirements of advanced air mobility.
The global market for UAVs and UAM is rapidly evolving with potential applications in sectors such as logistics, agriculture, defense, and transport.
Testing access
MoU to provide access to advanced testing infrastructure
The MoU signed between Tata Elxsi and CSIR-NAL will enable faster product development cycles by giving access to advanced testing infrastructure and expertise.
Abhay A Pashilkar, the Director at CSIR-NAL, emphasized, "CSIR-NAL's deep expertise in aerospace research and testing, along with Tata Elxsi's advanced technology and design expertise, will help us develop innovative, scalable, sustainable solutions that will shape the future of urban transportation."