What's the story

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal is said to be mulling over the sale of his $100 million stake in ride-hailing service Ola.

According to The Economic Times, talks are already on with private investors and family offices.

The deal's finalization depends on Ola's valuation, which Bansal expects to be around $4 billion.

This potential sale comes after Bansal's recent divestment from electric scooter-maker Ather Energy.