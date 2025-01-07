UFC's Dana White joins Meta's board ahead of Trump's inauguration
What's the story
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White has been appointed to the board of Meta Platforms Inc.
The announcement comes just two weeks before US President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to take office.
A close associate of Trump, White has been at the helm of UFC since 2001 and is credited with transforming it into a globally recognized sports enterprise.
Praise
Zuckerberg lauds White's entrepreneurial skills and brand building
Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has praised White's entrepreneurial skills and his work in turning UFC into a global brand.
Zuckerberg wrote in a social media post, "I've admired him as an entrepreneur and his ability to build such a beloved brand."
He also noted that UFC is now "one of the most valuable, fastest growing, and most popular sports enterprises in the world."
Connection
Zuckerberg's MMA interest and UFC connection
Zuckerberg's interest in mixed martial arts (MMA) has been evident from his attendance at several UFC events.
In 2023, he suffered an ACL injury while training for a competitive MMA fight.
That same year, he and Tesla CEO Elon Musk entertained the idea of a match produced by White, although it was later called off due to Musk's alleged lack of seriousness.
Politics
White's political ties and Meta's Trump donation
White publicly backed Trump during his election campaign, sharing the stage with him on election night.
In December 2024, Meta confirmed a $1 million donation to Trump's inaugural fund.
After the election, Zuckerberg was one of several tech leaders who visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Expansion
Meta expands its board with other industry leaders
Along with White, Meta has also added Italian investment firm Exor's CEO John Elkann and tech investor Charlie Songhurst to its board.
This takes the number of directors on Meta's board to 13.
In a post, Zuckerberg emphasized their roles, saying Elkann and Songhurst have joined the company's advisory group to help with artificial intelligence and technology strategies.