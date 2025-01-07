What's the story

The Pentagon has flagged Tencent, a top Chinese social media and gaming giant, as a 'Chinese military company.' The move comes as a new chapter in the US-China tensions.

The ban list now features 134 companies, including recently added battery maker CATL, drone maker Autel Robotics, and shipping giant COSCO.

The Pentagon's list is an annual update of companies suspected to be tied with the Chinese military while also doing business.