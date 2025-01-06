What's the story

Reliance Industries's subsidiary Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has announced its entry into the hydration beverage segment, with the launch of Raskik Gluco Energy.

The new offering is expected to further heat up competition in the mass-market beverage category, which is currently led by giants like Tata Consumer Products, PepsiCo, Dabur, and Coca-Cola.

The move comes after RCPL acquired beverage brand Raskik in 2023.