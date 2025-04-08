What's the story

According to a recent CNBC survey, an alarming 69% of CEOs expect an impending recession in the US.

Most of these executives blame President Donald Trump's trade policies and tariffs for the potential economic downturn.

Over 50% of surveyed CEOs believe a recession will occur in 2025. "This is the Trump recession," one executive said in the survey.

Three out of four CEOs anticipating a recession believe it will be mild or moderate, not severe.