You can now book a diagnostic test via Amazon

Amazon India has launched a new at-home diagnostics service called Amazon Diagnostics. The innovative project allows customers to book lab tests, schedule and track their appointments, and access digital reports from the comfort of their homes. The service is available across six cities including Bengaluru , Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. It was developed in partnership with Orange Health Labs, a leading diagnostic provider in India.

Service features Over 800 tests available Amazon Diagnostics offers over 800 diagnostic tests that can be booked via the Amazon app. The service promises doorstep sample collection within an hour and digital reports within six hours for routine tests. This innovative solution is aimed at tackling major challenges in India's diagnostics landscape like long wait times, inconsistent quality of service, and accessibility gaps.

Assurance The service comes with several smart features The new service from Amazon comes with a host of smart features like real-time slot visibility, map-based address validation, automated test preparation instructions, and secure digital report access via the Amazon Health dashboard. All these features are integrated into a seamless booking journey. The platform also offers stringent data privacy and quality standards to ensure customer trust and satisfaction.