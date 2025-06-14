What's the story

Elon Musk's Neuralink is working on a revolutionary brain implant, Blindsight, in monkeys. The device aims to restore vision and possibly grant "superhuman capabilities" like infrared sight.

At a recent conference, Neuralink engineer Joseph O'Doherty revealed that the Blindsight device had successfully stimulated vision-linked brain areas in a monkey.

During tests, the animal responded by moving its eyes toward what researchers wanted it to visualize at least two-thirds of the time.