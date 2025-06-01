What's the story

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has called on local authorities to suspend operations at Colossus.

The supercomputer facility is operated by Elon Musk's xAI in South Memphis.

As per NBC News, the civil rights group sent a letter to Shelby County Health Department and Memphis Light Gas and Water, criticizing their "lackadaisical approach" toward the "dirty data center."

They demanded an emergency order for xAI to cease operations or be cited for clean air violations.