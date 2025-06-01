NAACP urges officials to close Musk's xAI facility in Memphis
What's the story
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has called on local authorities to suspend operations at Colossus.
The supercomputer facility is operated by Elon Musk's xAI in South Memphis.
As per NBC News, the civil rights group sent a letter to Shelby County Health Department and Memphis Light Gas and Water, criticizing their "lackadaisical approach" toward the "dirty data center."
They demanded an emergency order for xAI to cease operations or be cited for clean air violations.
Emission issues
Concerns over gas turbines at xAI's facility
The NAACP letter flagged concerns over the gas turbines powering Colossus.
The company has applied for a permit to operate 15 of these turbines, but the NAACP claims authorities have let xAI run at least 35 without any permitting in the last year.
These turbines are said to emit hazardous air pollutants, including formaldehyde, beyond Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) limits.
Health concerns
NAACP highlights health risks for local community
The NAACP's letter also highlighted nitrogen oxide emissions from the turbines and their potential health risks.
The Colossus facility is located near Boxtown, a historically Black community in South Memphis.
The civil rights group said this location continues "the trend of industries adding pollution to communities who do not cause the problem."
They also criticized the Shelby County Health Department for allowing xAI to operate above the law despite known health issues in the area.