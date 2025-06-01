You can now run AI models on your phone—without internet
What's the story
Google has launched a new app, the AI Edge Gallery, which allows AI models to run on smartphones.
The app lets Android users run powerful AI models directly on their devices, without needing an internet connection.
This implies you can generate images, write code or get intelligent answers without having to connect to the web.
User benefits
Enhanced privacy and performance
The main advantage of this development is improved privacy and faster performance.
As everything is running on the device itself, there's no need to send data to cloud servers, which reduces the risk of security breaches.
Plus, you don't have to wait for a server response—AI answers are instantaneous.
The app also uses Hugging Face's open AI models and runs on Google's AI Edge platform for optimal performance across devices.
Experience
Interface and features
Google promises a simple interface for the app. Facilities like AI Chat and Ask Image provide easy access to AI tools, while the Prompt Lab lets users play with short, single-turn prompts.
The Lab also comes with preset templates and settings for customizing model responses.
Despite being an "experimental Alpha release," the app is fully open source under Apache 2.0 license, allowing developers and businesses to use it freely.
Developer engagement
AI Edge Gallery's future and feedback invitation
Google is inviting feedback on the app from developers to improve user experience.
The company has also confirmed that an iOS version of the app is in the works.
This development comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Google's broader AI ambitions, including a recent civil antitrust investigation into its licensing agreement with AI start-up Character. AI by the US Department of Justice.