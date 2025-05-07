What's the story

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX the green light to ramp up its Starship rocket launches from Boca Chica, Texas.

The new permission allows for as many as 25 launches per year, a massive increase from the previous cap of just five.

This expansion comes as a result of SpaceX's proposal during the Joe Biden administration to increase their launch frequency from the Texas Gulf coast.