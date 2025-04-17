What's the story

TIME Magazine has announced its 2025 list of the world's 100 most influential people. The list includes a host of prominent personalities, including Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

However, this year there seems to be no place for Indian celebrities, a change from 2024 when Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik were recognized.

Notably, Reshma Kewalramani, an Indian-origin CEO, is included in the 'Leaders' list.