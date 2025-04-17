TIME's 2025 list of most influential people: No Indian presence
What's the story
TIME Magazine has announced its 2025 list of the world's 100 most influential people. The list includes a host of prominent personalities, including Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
However, this year there seems to be no place for Indian celebrities, a change from 2024 when Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik were recognized.
Notably, Reshma Kewalramani, an Indian-origin CEO, is included in the 'Leaders' list.
Remarkable achievement
Reshma Kewalramani: A unique inclusion
While there were no Indian celebrities in TIME's 100 Most Influential People list, Reshma Kewalramani has made the cut.
The Indian-origin CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, who is the first woman to head a large public US biotechnology company, was recognized for her achievements.
TIME has highlighted her incredible journey as part of their annual compilation.
Kewalramani moved to the US at 11.
Trailblazer
Reshma's leadership in biotechnology
In a profile of Kewalramani, TIME author Jason Kelly praises her immense contributions to biotechnology.
She "knows how to effectively push the limits of science while navigating the drug-approval process," Kelly says.
Under her, Vertex Pharmaceuticals won FDA approval for a CRISPR-based therapy to treat sickle cell disease by correcting patients' own DNA mutations.
Innovative perspective
Kewalramani's vision for future therapies
In his profile, Kelly also shared Kewalramani's vision for future therapies.
He quoted her saying, "Our best drugs in the future will use DNA to talk directly back to our bodies, leading to many more cures."
Notable figures in this year's 'Leaders' list included UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, and US Vice President JD Vance, among others.