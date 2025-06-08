'Bigg Boss' fame Sana Makbul hospitalized due to 'grave condition'
What's the story
Sana Makbul, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3, has been hospitalized due to a serious health issue.
The news was shared by her close friend, Dr. Aashna Kanchwala, on social media on Sunday.
While the specifics of her condition are not known, she has been battling complications from autoimmune hepatitis for some time now.
Supportive message
'My strongest diva... get well soon, my love'
Kanchwala shared a photo of Makbul in her hospital bed and wrote, "My strongest Diva. I'm so proud of you for showing so much strength and resilience as you battle such a grave condition."
"Inshallah, you will fight this and come out even stronger... Allah is with you. And I am always standing by you. Get well soon my love @divasana."
Health update
Makbul's battle with autoimmune hepatitis
Makbul has been open about her battle with autoimmune hepatitis, which she has been battling since 2020.
Despite appearing confident on Bigg Boss OTT 3, she admitted that dealing with her health condition is tough.
"I take steroids, suppressants or some medicines. It's a lifestyle disorder, but with the autoimmune condition, the liver condition is a tricky thing," she said earlier this year on Bharti Singh's podcast.
Career highlights
Take a look at Makbul's career
Born on June 13, 1993, in Mumbai, Makbul first gained attention for her role as Lavanya in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? (2011-12).
She made her Tollywood debut with Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya in 2014 and later appeared in Tamil cinema's Rangoon (2017).
In addition to Bigg Boss, she also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and reached the semi-finals.