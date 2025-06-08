What's the story

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has been slowly but steadily rebuilding her career after the death of actor and her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2020.

She and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case after SSR's untimely demise.

This year, however, they were given a clean chit by the CBI regarding the abetment charges in Rajput's case.

In a recent interview with CNBC TV18, she spoke about her life after the incident.