'Stopped getting work': Rhea recalls struggles post-Sushant's death
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has been slowly but steadily rebuilding her career after the death of actor and her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2020.
She and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case after SSR's untimely demise.
This year, however, they were given a clean chit by the CBI regarding the abetment charges in Rajput's case.
In a recent interview with CNBC TV18, she spoke about her life after the incident.
Career impact
Lost our careers due to the controversy: Chakraborty
Chakraborty revealed they've had to rebuild their own brand from the ground up, because they couldn't find work.
She said, "When we went through the tragedy that we went through, we both lost our careers."
"I stopped getting any acting work, and Showik had got 96 percentile in CAT, but that's the same time that he got arrested."
"When he came back out, the first trimester was already lost, and so was his MBA career, his future planning."
Uncertain future
Healing process took time, added the actor
Chakraborty further added, "Getting a job for him afterwards in any corporate was very difficult. No one wanted to hire someone who had so much media scandal around them."
"For a while, we weren't sure where our lives are going to go. Like, what's next? We had our healing process," she revealed.
Brand launch
Chakraborty and Showik recently launched their brand
Chakraborty and Showik launched the first physical store of their new clothing brand in Mumbai, allowing customers to explore their products in person.
The actor recently shared glimpses of a puja the family held at the store.
On the work front, Chakraborty was recently seen in MTV Roadies: Double Cross.