When Nawazuddin's Al Pacino-inspired acting failed to impress Anurag Kashyap
What's the story
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently revealed that he tried to imitate Hollywood legend Al Pacino while shooting for the 2012 film Gangs Of Wasseypur.
Speaking to Filmfare, he said, "I went on the first day acting like Al Pacino."
However, director Anurag Kashyap wasn't impressed with his performance and advised him against it.
Kashyap told Siddiqui, "Bewakuf hai kya tu? (Are you stupid?)"
"Don't do that, you will become stiff and stuck in one place."
Director's guidance
Siddiqui recalls how Kashyap set him straight
Kashyap advised Siddiqui to be himself and not try to channel Pacino. He assured the actor that he would create a powerful image through direction.
"Anurag said that vo mera kaam hai, main tere peeche 6 foot ke log khade kardunga, apne aap powerful lagega (That's my work, I will put 6 foot tall men behind you, you will look powerful)," Siddiqui recalled.
Performance shift
The rest is history!
Taking Kashyap's advice to heart, Siddiqui decided to act naturally from the second day of shooting.
He said, "Bhaad mein jaaye, main Nawaz hu, main jaisa dikhta hu vaisa hi jaakar karunga. (I'm Nawaz, I'll act the way I am.)"
This change in approach led to his iconic performance as Faizal Khan in Gangs Of Wasseypur.
The franchise was a commercial and critical success. It also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, among others.