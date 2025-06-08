What's the story

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently revealed that he tried to imitate Hollywood legend Al Pacino while shooting for the 2012 film Gangs Of Wasseypur.

Speaking to Filmfare, he said, "I went on the first day acting like Al Pacino."

However, director Anurag Kashyap wasn't impressed with his performance and advised him against it.

Kashyap told Siddiqui, "Bewakuf hai kya tu? (Are you stupid?)"

"Don't do that, you will become stiff and stuck in one place."