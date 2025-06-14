How 11 days of poor sleep wrecked Bryan Johnson's body
What's the story
Bryan Johnson, a billionaire biohacker known for his anti-aging efforts, recently conducted an experiment where he traveled intensely and slept very little for 11 days.
The results were catastrophic, with a major decline in both his physical and mental performance.
Johnson's experience highlights the importance of sleep in maintaining overall health and optimal functioning. It also emphasizes the need to prioritize quality rest as part of a healthy lifestyle.
Experiment details
Johnson's experiment on sleep deprivation
In a recent post on X, Johnson revealed that he had traveled globally and pushed his limits for 11 consecutive days.
He did this while compromising on sleep and recovery as part of an experiment.
The tech entrepreneur noted how fast his body and mind deteriorated from their peak performance levels during this period.
Stats
A look at his recovery chart
To substantiate his claims, Johnson shared a recovery chart from May 15 to June 13, 2025.
The data showed a big drop in his average recovery to 63%, down from an earlier 30-day average of 69%.
The most drastic decline was seen in early June with several red bars indicating poor recovery days.
This further emphasizes the importance of sleep for maintaining physical and mental health.
Advocacy
Sleep is a skill, says Johnson
Johnson is an advocate for sleep.
He urged his followers to consider sleep improvement as a skill, something that took him months of dedication to develop effective routines and make steady progress.
The billionaire biohacker even linked sleep with skincare, citing studies showing people who slept 7-9 hours had "half the intrinsic skin-ageing score" compared to those who didn't.
Steps
Nighttime routine for quality rest
Johnson advocates for a strict nighttime routine to ensure quality rest.
This comprises no screens an hour before bed, avoiding any conflict, writing down worries, and engaging in calming activities like reading or breathwork.
Many of his followers related to his experience and shared their own struggles with disrupted sleep patterns.
One user even said they felt completely drained after just three nights of six hours each.