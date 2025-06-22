Zen Diamond to open 100 India stores by 2030

Zen Diamond, a leading diamond jewelry brand, has announced its plan to expand aggressively in India . According to PTI, the company intends to set up 100 stores across the country by 2030, with a special focus on high-quality malls. So far, Zen Diamond has invested crores into this expansion and is now looking at different funding options.

Expansion strategy Eyeing major metros 1st for retail expansion Zen Diamond currently has two stores in Mumbai and has signed up for three more. By the end of this year, the total will reach five with two new stores in South India and one in North India.The company's MD, Neil Sonawala, said they are eyeing major metros first, followed by tier II cities for their retail expansion.

Financial strategy Company has invested ₹100 crore for its operation Zen Diamond has invested ₹100 crore for its operations in India, which has been financed through internal accruals. Sonawala said they plan to open at least 10-15 stores with this funding. For the total of 100 stores over the next five years, they will explore different funding channels, including franchises or other alternative arrangements.

Online expansion The company is also launching an e-commerce platform Zen Diamond already has over 450 stores in 20 countries. The company is also launching an e-commerce platform and collaborating with Pernia's pop-up. Sonawala said they will have a shop-in-shop in four to five Pernia's pop-up outlets by the end of this year as part of their online expansion strategy.