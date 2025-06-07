What's the story

Leading online travel platform, EaseMyTrip, has launched a new initiative called 'EMT Invest' in India.

The venture is aimed at partnering with successful, founder-led businesses that are ready to scale.

The company is looking for firms that have a pre-tax profit of at least ₹5 crore and strong unit economics.

EMT Invest will take a minority stake in these companies while allowing the founders to retain their leadership role.