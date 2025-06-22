India's coffee exports jumped to $1.8B in last 11 years
India's coffee exports have witnessed a massive growth of 125% in the last 11 years, raking in $1.8 billion. The impressive growth is largely attributed to the Coffee Board of India and its various initiatives. Back in 2014-15, India's coffee exports were valued at over $800 million but have since grown significantly, reaching $1.28 billion in 2023-24 and $1.14 billion in the previous fiscal year (2022-23).
Export destinations
Europe remains largest market
Europe continues to be the largest market for Indian coffee exports. Major importing countries include Italy, Germany, Belgium, and several Middle Eastern nations. The Coffee Board of India has taken several steps to boost these exports such as online issuance with digital signatures of registration-cum-membership certificates (RCMC), export permits, and certificates of origin.
Export promotion
Centre incentivizing export of value-added products
The Indian government is also incentivizing the export of value-added products. It gives ₹3 per kg for exporting these items and ₹2 for high-value green coffee sent to distant markets like the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Finland, Norway, and Denmark. This has helped increase India's market share in value-added coffee exports.
Entrepreneurial support
Coffee Board supports growers
To encourage value addition, the Coffee Board of India is providing support to individuals, self-help groups, and growers. It covers 40% of the cost for installing roasting, grinding, and packaging machinery up to ₹15 lakh. These initiatives are aimed at helping small businesses enter new markets with their products.