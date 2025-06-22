India's coffee exports jumped to $1.8B in last 11 years

India 's coffee exports have witnessed a massive growth of 125% in the last 11 years, raking in $1.8 billion. The impressive growth is largely attributed to the Coffee Board of India and its various initiatives. Back in 2014-15, India's coffee exports were valued at over $800 million but have since grown significantly, reaching $1.28 billion in 2023-24 and $1.14 billion in the previous fiscal year (2022-23).

Export destinations Europe remains largest market Europe continues to be the largest market for Indian coffee exports. Major importing countries include Italy, Germany, Belgium, and several Middle Eastern nations. The Coffee Board of India has taken several steps to boost these exports such as online issuance with digital signatures of registration-cum-membership certificates (RCMC), export permits, and certificates of origin.

Export promotion Centre incentivizing export of value-added products The Indian government is also incentivizing the export of value-added products. It gives ₹3 per kg for exporting these items and ₹2 for high-value green coffee sent to distant markets like the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Finland, Norway, and Denmark. This has helped increase India's market share in value-added coffee exports.