What's the story

Prashanth Menon, the head of Tesla's Indian operations, has resigned from his position, as per Bloomberg.

The announcement comes ahead of the electric vehicle manufacturer's highly anticipated launch in India.

After a nine-year tenure with the company, including over four years overseeing India operations, Menon is stepping down as chairman of Tesla India's board.

As of now, no immediate successor has been named, and Tesla's operations in India will now be managed by the company's China team.