How Zendaya redefined what it means to be a star

With her talent and influence, Zendaya has established herself as a cultural icon in America. Her transformation from a child star to an acclaimed actor and fashionista is remarkable. With her varied roles on television and movies, and her powerful presence on social media, Zendaya has come to epitomize modern-day celebrity culture. Here, we look at what made her an influential figure.

Drive 1 Breakthrough role in 'Euphoria' Zendaya's role as Rue Bennett in the HBO series Euphoria was a turning point in her career. The role highlighted her acting prowess and won her critical acclaim, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Her performance struck a chord with audiences, bringing to light complex issues faced by today's youth. The breakthrough role cemented Zendaya's place as a serious actor able to tackle challenging material.

Drive 2 Fashion influence and red carpet moments Zendaya's influence has gone way beyond acting and into the realm of fashion. Famous for her fearless sartorial choices, she often makes headlines with her red carpet outings. Working with the best in the business, she's the fashionista everybody loves for breaking the mold and starting trends. Her knack for seamlessly slipping into different styles has made her a darling of fashionistas and insiders alike.

Drive 3 Social media savvy and advocacy Zendaya has mastered the art of using social media platforms to stay connected with fans and push for important causes. With millions of followers on all platforms, she utilizes that reach to push messages of equality, mental health awareness, and more. Her genuine engagement strikes a chord with the youth who find her relatable yet aspirational. This clever use of social media amplifies her influence beyond the media.