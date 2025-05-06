May 06, 202511:25 am

What's the story

Diljit Dosanjh, the globally loved singer-actor, made a stunning debut at the Met Gala 2025.

He wore a custom sherwani by Prabal Gurung, representing the best of his Punjabi roots.

A now-viral photo from the event features Dosanjh posing with international stars like Shakira, Nicole Scherzinger, Tessa Thompson, and Precious Lee.

Another picture is going viral, showing Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas posing with Shakira and Dosanjh, and Indian fans are going crazy over it.