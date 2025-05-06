Shakira, Diljit, Priyanka in one frame breaks the internet
Diljit Dosanjh, the globally loved singer-actor, made a stunning debut at the Met Gala 2025.
He wore a custom sherwani by Prabal Gurung, representing the best of his Punjabi roots.
A now-viral photo from the event features Dosanjh posing with international stars like Shakira, Nicole Scherzinger, Tessa Thompson, and Precious Lee.
Another picture is going viral, showing Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas posing with Shakira and Dosanjh, and Indian fans are going crazy over it.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra posing with Shakira and Dosajh
The star-studded picture
Dosanjh's regal appearance at the Met Gala
Dosanjh's Met Gala outfit was Maharaja-style off-white attire, along with a matching turban with a kalgi and white feather plume.
His outfit had detailed thread embroidery on the neckline and cuffs, paired with a floor-length cape with floral motifs and patterns.
His outfit was finished with intricate jewelry studded with precious stones like emeralds, pearls, and rubies.
To top it off, Dosanjh carried a ceremonial sword. And, the designer Gurung, himself, also turned up in an off-white and black ensemble.
Dosanjh attended Anna Wintour's exclusive soiree
Dosanjh attended the Met Gala 2025 along with Indian celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla.
As per Times of India, he was also among the select few invited to Anna Wintour's exclusive soirée, where he sat next to Shakira and Gayle King.