OTT: When, where to watch Sasikumar-Simran's 'Tourist Family'
What's the story
The Tamil film Tourist Family, starring M. Sasikumar and Simran, will make its digital debut on JioHotstar.
The film, which was released in theaters on May 1, will likely be available for streaming by May 31, per ET.
Directed by Abishan Jeevinth, it has earned over ₹6cr on the opening weekend at the box office.
Film's theme
'Tourist Family' explores themes of displacement and resilience
Tourist Family delves into the themes of displacement and resilience, focusing on a Tamil family's journey from Sri Lanka to India amid socio-political instability.
The film underlines their hurdles and cultural adjustments and has been praised for its emotional depth.
Jeevinth has also penned the story.
Box office success
'Tourist Family' succeeded despite competition from blockbuster titles
Despite being up against stiff competition from major titles like Retro and HIT 3, Tourist Family earned appreciation.
Positive word-of-mouth, especially among family audiences, has kept the film steady.
Yogi Babu and Ramesh Thilak are also part of the ensemble, while the music is by Sean Roldan.