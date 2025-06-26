'The oldest I'd ever felt': Pedro Pascal on shooting 'Materialists'

Pedro Pascal , the 50-year-old actor known for his roles in The Last of Us and Game of Thrones, recently opened up about his experience shooting Materialists. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he revealed that he didn't feel like New York's "catch" while filming Dakota Johnson 's romantic comedy. "It was the oldest I'd ever felt in life," he confessed.

On-set challenges 'I couldn't do a push-up when filming began' Pascal, who plays a Manhattan "catch" opposite Johnson's influential matchmaker, admitted to feeling physically and emotionally drained during the shoot. He described it as "the weakest I'd ever felt." The actor also revealed that he was dealing with a painful back injury from Gladiator II (2024) and had fallen down the stairs at his father's house in Chile. These setbacks left him unable to even do a push-up when filming began.

Self-perception v/s public image Public perception didn't align with his own feelings Despite his physical challenges, Pascal's performance was so impressive that even the interviewer couldn't help but compliment his on-screen looks. This praise prompted a sigh of relief from the actor. However, he admitted that public perception often doesn't align with his feelings about himself. He recalled Chelsea Handler's viral comment on his sexiness at the Critics Choice Awards and said, "I was in a sling, I was overweight... I didn't think anything could be further from the truth."