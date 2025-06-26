Kajol will next be seen in 'Maa'

Why 'Maa' was 'emotionally draining' for Kajol

By Isha Sharma 01:17 pm Jun 26, 202501:17 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of Maa, has revealed that the project was emotionally taxing. She said that the constant high-pitch tension demanded by the project drained her. "It took a lot from me because it's a horror film." "It was very, very draining as an actor also. Very emotionally draining as an actor to constantly keep that pitch 24x7 all the time in every shot," she told IANS.