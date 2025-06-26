Why 'Maa' was 'emotionally draining' for Kajol
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of Maa, has revealed that the project was emotionally taxing. She said that the constant high-pitch tension demanded by the project drained her. "It took a lot from me because it's a horror film." "It was very, very draining as an actor also. Very emotionally draining as an actor to constantly keep that pitch 24x7 all the time in every shot," she told IANS.
Genre challenge
Confessed I am not a fan of horror movies: Kajol
Kajol, who has played a mother in several films like Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham..., We Are Family, and Salaam Venky, said playing a mother in Maa was different. She confessed that she isn't a fan of horror movies, which left her unprepared for the emotional demands of the genre. "I didn't realize that when I would be doing a horror film, there would be such a pitch to the entire film because I am not a horror watcher," she said.
Film synopsis
'Maa' will be released on June 27
Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, features Kajol in the titular role alongside Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma. The film revolves around Ambika (Kajol), who moves to her late husband's hometown with her daughter after he dies under mysterious circumstances. There, they discover a demonic curse that threatens their lives. The film will be released on June 27, clashing with Nikita Roy, starring Sonakshi Sinha.