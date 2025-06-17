Shah Rukh Khan shoots massive jail action sequence for 'King'
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly begun filming a huge jail action sequence for his upcoming film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand.
The shooting started on Monday at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai.
A source told Mid-Day that the scene is set in a foreign jail where Khan's character battles a gang of villains.
Action choreography
Three international stunt experts brought on board
The source further revealed that since this is a crucial scene in the film, Anand has brought in three international stunt experts to choreograph the action sequence.
"On June 15, crowd portions were filmed with nearly 200 stunt performers," the source added.
A day after this, King Khan, who plays an assassin in the movie, began shooting.
"The stunts are unlike what he did in Jawan and Pathaan. Siddharth wants to present him in a raw avatar."
Cast details
'King' is filled with stars
Apart from Khan, King also features Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, and Arshad Warsi.
The film marks the second collaboration between Khan and Anand after their successful venture Pathaan.
The shooting schedule for this action sequence is expected to continue until June 21.