What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam recently disclosed that he had first imagined Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the lead pair for his 2000 Tamil hit, Alai Payuthey.

However, as he struggled to finalize the film's climax, he dropped the idea.

The revelation came during an open forum at G5A Retrospective on Saturday.

The movie was later remade in Hindi as Saathiya with Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi.