Mani Ratnam wanted SRK-Kajol in 'Alaipayuthey'; here's what happened next
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam recently disclosed that he had first imagined Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the lead pair for his 2000 Tamil hit, Alai Payuthey.
However, as he struggled to finalize the film's climax, he dropped the idea.
The revelation came during an open forum at G5A Retrospective on Saturday.
The movie was later remade in Hindi as Saathiya with Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi.
Initial discussions
Ratnam discussed initial plans for 'Alai Payuthey' with SRK
Ratnam shared, "What I had planned to do with Shah Rukh was Alai Payuthey. I wanted to do it with Shah Rukh and Kajol and I told him the story and he agreed."
"But I had not cracked the last element of the story... So, that element I didn't have at that point in time. So, we shifted to Dil Se," he added.
Climax resolution
Ratnam found resolution for 'Alai Payuthey' during 'Dil Se'
Ratnam revealed that he discovered a way to resolve Alai Payuthey's open ending while working on his 1998 film Dil Se, which starred Khan and Manisha Koirala.
"Once I was finishing Dil Se, I was able to solve this problem (with Alai Payuthey), and I was still interested in doing it (film)," Ratnam said.
Shaad Ali later directed the Hindi remake of Alai Payuthey, Saathiya.
Filmmaking insights
Ratnam reflected on filmmaking process and challenges
Ratnam also shared insights into the filmmaking process, stressing that a film changes a lot from the time it's conceived to when it's cast and edited.
"You are never sure you got it correct... You are still trying. Even when you've written fully, when you shoot, you are looking for something more because it's still getting constructed."
He called films "pieces of people and bits of life" that should reflect an entire life.
He last directed Ponniyin Selvan: II.