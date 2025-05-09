Vijay Deverakonda is a magnificent saint in 'VD14' first look
Vijay Deverakonda's 36th birthday was a special occasion as it brought with it the first look at the actor's upcoming movie, VD14. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie is set against the backdrop of British colonial rule.
The official poster, released by Mythri Movie Makers on Friday, saw Deverakonda in a new avatar as a sage meditating before an altar.
The actor sports a long hairstyle and flaunts a chiseled physique.
Rashmika Mandanna rumored to co-star
Sharing the poster, the makers of VD14 wrote, "The GODS gave him STRENGTH. War gave him a PURPOSE. Team #VD14 wishes @TheDeverakonda a very Happy Birthday."
The movie promises to bring huge, larger-than-life visuals on screen.
Rumors are rife that Rashmika Mandanna might be the female lead opposite Deverakonda, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.
Fans have already started praising Deverakonda's look on social media.
'VD14' production began in January; fans eagerly await release
VD14 was first announced on January 26, 2024, with a pooja ceremony marking the beginning of production.
Fans cannot wait to see the film, which promises to present Deverakonda in a completely new look and role.
Meanwhile, the Geetha Govindam actor is also looking forward to his next project, Kingdom, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, which is slated to hit theaters on May 30.