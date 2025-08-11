L&T wins ₹15,000cr contract from Adani Power for 6,400MW project

The contract entails design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and commissioning of boiler-turbine-generator (BTG) packages and associated systems. Subramanian Sarma, L&T's Deputy MD and President, emphasized the importance of this deal in India's energy landscape. He said it strengthens their position as a key partner in developing the country's essential energy infrastructure amid rising demand for reliable and affordable power.

Financial growth

Financial performance and share movement

L&T recently reported a 29.9% rise in its net profit for the June quarter to ₹3,617 crore from ₹2,786 crore last year. The company's revenue also grew by 15.5% to ₹63,678 crore from ₹55,119 crore during the same period last year. Following this announcement, L&T shares were trading 1.53% higher at ₹3,662.5 apiece today afternoon.