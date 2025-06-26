'Dune' director to helm next 'James Bond' movie

Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed director behind Dune and Arrival, will direct the next James Bond film for Amazon MGM Studios. The studio announced the news on Wednesday (local time). Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the upcoming movie, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.

Director selection Villeneuve was among several directors considered for the project Villeneuve was among several high-profile Hollywood directors being considered for the Bond project. These include Edward Berger, Edgar Wright, Jonathan Nolan, and Paul King. Earlier speculations suggested Alfonso Cuaron might take the job. The director's appointment follows Amazon MGM's acquisition of full creative control over the franchise in February after a historic deal with longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Director's statements Bond is sacred territory, says Villeneuve In a statement, Villeneuve said, "I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan." "James Bond is sacred territory for me. I will respect the tradition and pave the way for new missions to come." "This is a huge responsibility but also very exciting and a huge honor for me. Amy, David and I are excited to bring him back to the big screen."

Studio's statement 'He is a cinematic master...': Mike Hopkins on Villeneuve Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said they were "honored" to have Villeneuve direct the next James Bond film. "He is a cinematic master whose filmography speaks for itself." "From Blade Runner 2049 to Arrival to the Dune films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters and most importantly, immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters."

Producer's statement Producers Pascal, Heyman on Villeneuve joining the project Producers Pascal and Heyman also shared their excitement about Villeneuve joining the project. They said, "Denis has been in love with Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie and now it's ours too." "We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker."