'SSMB29': Rajamouli's action-adventure heads to South Africa for next schedule

A source close to the film revealed that the decision was made to ensure the safety of the crew, as unrest in Kenya posed a significant risk. "Our team had done the recce, locations were finalized, but just weeks before the mid-July shoot, unrest began brewing in the region. We couldn't risk the crew's safety," said an insider.

Unique landscapes

Cast and crew likely to fly to South Africa soon

The production team is working on obtaining the necessary permits for filming in these new locations. A unit member stated that Rajamouli was keen on shooting in terrains that have rarely been seen on Indian screens. "Tanzania's highlands and parts of South Africa ticked those boxes," they added. If everything goes according to plan, the team is expected to fly to South Africa by the third week of July. The movie doesn't have a title or release date yet.