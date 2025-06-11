Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam paid hitmen ₹20L to kill husband
What's the story
Sonam Raghuvanshi paid ₹20 lakh to the hitmen who killed her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, a Meghalaya police officer has revealed.
The officer revealed that she initially gave ₹15,000 in cash to the killers, which she had taken from her husband's wallet.
Sonam was arrested by the Meghalaya Police on Tuesday from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where she had surrendered. She was brought to Shillong later that night.
Conspiracy details
Couple's murder mystery
The case took a dark turn on Monday when it was revealed that Sonam and her lover, Raj Kushwaha, were allegedly involved in Raja's murder.
The couple had married on May 11 and reached Meghalaya on May 21. They were reported missing on May 23, and Raja's body was found on June 2.
Police suspect the murder occurred on May 23, when the couple went missing.
Murder plot
Hired killers met the Raghuvanshis in Bengaluru
Reportedly, the hired killers first met the Raghuvanshis in Bengaluru before taking a connecting flight to the Northeast.
Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem said, "The FIR clearly mentions that Raja was murdered with a dao (machete) and his valuables were taken."
"Sonam's involvement in paying the killers and offering a large sum afterward strongly points to a conspiracy. We are analyzing all evidence to ensure a thorough investigation."
Investigation progress
How the crime unfolded
A Meghalaya Police officer said the alleged killers acted on Sonam's instructions.
They claimed she pretended to be tired just before reaching the murder site and positioned them behind Raja.
Upon reaching a secluded spot, she allegedly asked them to kill him.
The officer added that they plan to take Sonam and the three alleged killers to the crime scene for a reconstruction of events.
Surrender
Sonam's surrender, reconstruction of crime
The officer said, "We need corroboration of the sequence from her and the killers," noting that Sonam would also be taken to the site where she allegedly helped dispose of the body.
"We also plan to confront her, Kushwaha, and the alleged killers with evidence we have collected."
Sonam surrendered a day after the arrest of her alleged boyfriend, Raj, along with three suspected contract killers from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder.
Accomplice details
Raj was involved in the planning
Although Raj did not travel to Meghalaya with Sonam, he was reportedly involved in the planning and remained in touch with her.
An Indore police officer said, "Raj Kushwaha claims he didn't want to support Sonam and at the last moment canceled his plan to go to Meghalaya."
"He also allegedly asked the three others not to go, but they went to see Meghalaya after Sonam booked the tickets."