What's the story

Sonam Raghuvanshi paid ₹20 lakh to the hitmen who killed her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, a Meghalaya police officer has revealed.

The officer revealed that she initially gave ₹15,000 in cash to the killers, which she had taken from her husband's wallet.

Sonam was arrested by the Meghalaya Police on Tuesday from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where she had surrendered. She was brought to Shillong later that night.