According to Elbit Systems, the SkyStriker drones are a UAS (unmanned aircraft system) that strikes like a missile.

They are "silent, invisible, and surprise attackers."

The Army placed an emergency acquisition order for around 100 SkyStrikers in 2021 following the Balakot strike.

Another drone making the news is the Harop.

Built by MBT Missiles Division of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), it is designed to operate as a loitering munition, capable of hovering over an area and striking targets when instructed.