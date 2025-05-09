Meet SkyStriker, made-in-Bengaluru suicide drones deployed in Operation Sindoor
What's the story
SkyStriker drones, produced by Bengaluru-based Alpha Design Technologies, played a pivotal role in India's recent military operation, Operation Sindoor.
These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or kamikaze/suicide drones, are capable of accurately identifying and eliminating targets from a great distance.
They were used in conjunction with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER bombs during the operation.
Partnership
Collaboration with Israel's Elbit Systems
Alpha Design Technologies teamed up with Israel's Elbit Systems to manufacture the SkyStriker drones.
These can carry a warhead of up to 10kg, making them extremely effective in modern warfare.
Their small size, silent operation and speed can catch targets by surprise.
This aspect significantly improves ground troops' ability to target and protect during military operations.
Operational advantage
SkyStriker drones: A silent and precise attacker
According to Elbit Systems, the SkyStriker drones are a UAS (unmanned aircraft system) that strikes like a missile.
They are "silent, invisible, and surprise attackers."
The Army placed an emergency acquisition order for around 100 SkyStrikers in 2021 following the Balakot strike.
Another drone making the news is the Harop.
Built by MBT Missiles Division of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), it is designed to operate as a loitering munition, capable of hovering over an area and striking targets when instructed.
Counteroffensive
Operation Sindoor: India's response to Pakistan's missile attacks
The drone can also fly for up to nine hours, scanning a predetermined region to locate and attack from multiple points.
It does not rely on pre-programmed target information and is intended to operate in areas with GNSS signal interference.
India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to Pakistan's attempted strikes on military targets.
The operation utilized kamikaze drones, which can loiter in the air before striking high-precision targets, often exploding on impact.