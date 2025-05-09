Home Ministry asks states, UTs to invoke emergency powers
What's the story
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to chief secretaries and administrators of all states and Union Territories asking them to invoke emergency powers under civil defense rules for efficient implementation of necessary precautionary measures.
The MHA's appeal comes in the wake of threats to national security, including enemy attacks or war-like situations.
Legal framework
Emergency powers under Civil Defense Rules
The MHA's letter invoked emergency powers under Section 11 of the Civil Defense Rules, 1968.
This section empowers state governments to take swift action in emergencies to protect people and property from harm or damage.
It also ensures that essential services, including electricity, water supply and transportation, continue to function uninterrupted during such crises.
Funding responsibilities
Local bodies mandated to fund emergency measures
Local bodies, including municipalities, have been directed by the MHA to use their own funds for these emergency measures.
The letter stressed that these actions come above all other routine responsibilities of local authorities.
"The funds of the local authority shall be applicable to the payment of charges and expenses incidental to such compliance," said the MHA's communication.
Emergency response
Urgent actions prioritized over routine work
The MHA's letter also clarified that in case of a national security threat, state governments can order urgent actions.
These have to be treated as top priority by local governments, even above their day-to-day work.
"I shall be grateful if Section 11 of the CD Rules, 1968 can be invoked and necessary Emergency Procurement Powers to the Director Civil Defense of your State/UT may be granted," added the MHA's letter.