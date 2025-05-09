What's the story

India's news portal, The Wire, has said that its website has been blocked by Internet service providers (ISPs) across the country.

The site has claimed that the action was taken at the behest of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the IT Act, 2000.

It denounced the government's move as an infringement of press freedom assured under the Constitution.

The news portal termed the move arbitrary and inexplicable and vowed to fight it.