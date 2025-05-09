New Delhi on high alert; raid sirens testing at 3pm
What's the story
Delhi has been put on high alert amid rising India-Pakistan tensions following the latest Operation Sindoor.
The Central Directorate of Civil Defense has also scheduled a test of Air Raid Sirens on Friday at 3:00pm.
Central Delhi district magistrate has requested the public's cooperation in the exercise, urging them to remain calm and not panic.
Security boost
Security measures intensified across Delhi
The iconic India Gate was evacuated on Thursday as a part of standard security procedures.
New Delhi Deputy Commissioner Devesh Mahala clarified that this was routine to prevent traffic congestion.
"Police will stay alert and will keep active. Night vigil has been intensified," a police officer said, confirming that extra forces will be deployed in sensitive areas.
Conflict escalation
Military engagements and defense responses
Pakistan-origin drones and missiles targeted military stations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur early Friday morning.
But India's air defense systems intercepted the missiles aimed at Jammu's Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia towns.
Over 50 Pakistani drones were reportedly neutralized during a counter-drone operation by Indian Army Air Defense units along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB).
Amritsar
Amritsar DPRO has advised all citizens to stay indoors
Like Delhi, Amritsar DPRO has advised all citizens to stay indoors and away from the windows and keep the lights shut and the window curtains drawn.
"There is no need to panic, a siren will blow now and we will pass the message again once it is clear. Our armed forces are on the job, and we need to support them by staying indoors. There is no need to panic," Amritsar DPRO said.