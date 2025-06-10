Fire erupts in Dwarka apartment; 2 kids, their father killed
A huge fire erupted in a residential apartment building in the Dwarka area of Delhi on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on the seventh floor of Shabad Apartment in Sector 13, close to MRV School.
To escape the fire, two children, both aged 10, jumped from the balcony.
They were declared dead at a hospital.
Later, their father, Yash Yadav, also jumped from the balcony but was declared dead at IGI Hospital, the Delhi Police said.
Fire
Delhi Fire Service was alerted at 10:00am
Yadav's wife and older son escaped the fire and were rescued.
All residents in the building have been moved out, and the building's electricity and PNG connections have been shut off.
The Delhi Fire Service was alerted at 10:00am about the fire, and eight fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene. The department also deployed a sky lift to rescue people.
Rescue operations are currently underway.
Twitter Post
Visuals from outside the apartment
#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out in a flat on the seventh floor of Sabad Apartment, Dwarka Sector 13. 8 fire tenders have reached the spot. Two to three people are expected to be trapped. Fire-fighting operations are undergoing. No information about anyone being injured: Delhi Fire… pic.twitter.com/feLVOkyP0g— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025