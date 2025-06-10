What's the story

A huge fire erupted in a residential apartment building in the Dwarka area of Delhi on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the seventh floor of Shabad Apartment in Sector 13, close to MRV School.

To escape the fire, two children, both aged 10, jumped from the balcony.

They were declared dead at a hospital.

Later, their father, Yash Yadav, also jumped from the balcony but was declared dead at IGI Hospital, the Delhi Police said.