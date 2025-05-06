Supreme Court judges make asset details public: Who owns what
What's the story
In a major step toward transparency, the Supreme Court of India has now made the asset statements of its judges public.
The move comes after a full court resolution on April 1 and is now visible on the apex court's official website.
So far, 21 of the 33 sitting judges of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and the next three CJIs-in-waiting, have disclosed their assets.
CJI's assets
Chief Justice Khanna's assets
As per the SC website, Chief Justice Khanna has ₹55.75 lakh in bank deposits and fixed deposits and an investment of ₹1.06 crore in his Public Provident Fund (PPF).
Apart from these monetary assets, he owns two properties in Delhi: a two-bedroom flat in a DDA complex in South Delhi, and a four-bedroom flat in the Commonwealth Games Village.
Assets revealed
Justice Gavai and Justice Kant's financial disclosures
Justice B.R. Gavai, who will take over as the Chief Justice on May 14, has declared ₹19.63 lakh in bank deposits and ₹6.59 lakh in his PPF.
His assets include an inherited house in Amravati (Maharashtra) and two flats—one each in Maharashtra and New Delhi.
He also declared liabilities of ₹1.3 crore.
Additional disclosures
Other judges' asset declarations
Justice Surya Kant, another senior judge in the queue for the top post, has declared residential properties in Chandigarh, Gurugram, and Delhi. His savings are in fixed deposits of over ₹6 crore.
Justice AS Oka, who will retire on May 24, has declared ₹92.35 lakh in PPF and ₹21.76 lakh in fixed deposits, along with a pending car loan of ₹5.1 lakh for his 2022 model Maruti.
Asset declarations
Justice Oka and other judges' asset disclosures
Justice Vikram Nath has declared investments of ₹1.5 crore as well as ownership of a flat in Noida and a bungalow in Prayagraj.
Justice K.V. Viswanathan, who joined the bench in May 2023, declared investments of ₹120.96 crore and tax payments of ₹91.47 crore in 2010-2025, the highest among all declarations.
Justice Bela M Trivedi owns two houses in Ahmedabad and jewelry worth ₹50 lakh.