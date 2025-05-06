What's the story

In a major step toward transparency, the Supreme Court of India has now made the asset statements of its judges public.

The move comes after a full court resolution on April 1 and is now visible on the apex court's official website.

So far, 21 of the 33 sitting judges of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and the next three CJIs-in-waiting, have disclosed their assets.