What's the story

A man from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, recently stumbled upon a jaw-dropping 36-digit balance in his bank account.

If the amount is indeed accurate, it would exceed the net worth of the world's richest, Elon Musk.

The man, identified as Ajit, saw the astronomical number when he checked his account after two minor debits of ₹1,800 and ₹1,400 on April 25.