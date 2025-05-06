UP man's bank balance surpasses Musk's overnight; here's what happened
What's the story
A man from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, recently stumbled upon a jaw-dropping 36-digit balance in his bank account.
If the amount is indeed accurate, it would exceed the net worth of the world's richest, Elon Musk.
The man, identified as Ajit, saw the astronomical number when he checked his account after two minor debits of ₹1,800 and ₹1,400 on April 25.
Unbelievable figure
Bank balance surpasses even Musk's net worth
The balance shown was ₹1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542. The figure was so high it overwhelmed ordinary calculators and left banking officials stumped.
This amount was way more than Musk's net worth of $330 billion (around ₹36 lakh crore), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Initially overjoyed at this unexpected bonanza, Ajit and his wife soon became anxious about possible fraud or getting caught in a larger cybercrime scheme.
Technical glitch
Approached local police after bank officials failed to fix error
When Ajit contacted the bank, he was informed that the problem was due to a technical glitch at a branch in Jammu and Kashmir.
He later approached the police when the error persisted.
Authorities have now asked him to file a cybercrime complaint, according to NDTV.
In the meantime, his account has been frozen as a precautionary measure while authorities investigate the matter further.