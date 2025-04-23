How to use restaurant filters on Swiggy's Android app
What's the story
Swiggy, one of the most popular food delivery apps, offers a range of features to improve the user experience.
One of these features is the restaurant filters on its Android app. They let you customize the search results based on preferences like cuisine type, delivery time, and more.
Here's a simple walkthrough on how to use these filters for a more personalized dining experience.
Filter access
Accessing the filter options
To start with the restaurant filters on Swiggy's Android app, open it and head over to its home screen.
Here, you'll see a list of restaurants serving in your area.
On the top of this list, there will be an option called "Filters." Tap on it to find different filtering options that can help you narrow your search on the basis of certain criteria.
Cuisine selection
Selecting cuisine preferences
Once you dive into the filter menu, you'll see options for various cuisines like Italian or Indian.
By clicking on one or more of these options, you can filter search results to show only those restaurants serving your favorite kind of cuisines.
This feature would be especially handy if you're craving something specific and looking for quick access without scrolling past unnecessary options.
Delivery time
Setting delivery time preferences
Another handy filter inside Swiggy's Android app is delivery time preferences.
Here, you can select from choices like "Under 30 minutes" or "Within one hour" depending on how fast you want your order to be delivered.
This way, only those restaurants that are able to meet your timing requirements will show in your search results.
Ratings and reviews
Filtering by ratings and reviews
Swiggy also lets you filter restaurants based on other customers' ratings and reviews.
By choosing higher-rated joints or going through what others have to say before making a call, you can ensure that you know where you want your food to be coming from and get quality service.
Price range
Applying price range filters
For budget-conscious diners exploring cost-effective dining solutions through Swiggy's platform, applying price range filters has proven to be beneficial as well.
Users can choose from minimum-to-maximum pricing brackets of their choice.
This way, they can remain within budget constraints while still enjoying delicious meals delivered right at the doorstep.