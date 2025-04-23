Google delays third-party cookie ban, ad targeting stays in Chrome
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Google has opted against introducing a new standalone prompt for third-party cookies in its widely-used web browser, Chrome.
The decision lets ad tech companies continue using their targeting technology on the platform.
The move comes as a departure from Google's previously announced strategy to phase out third-party cookies, which was unveiled last July.
Official statement
Google's explanation for the decision
Google's VP of Privacy Sandbox, Anthony Chavez, explained the company's decision in a blog post.
He said, "We've made the decision to maintain our current approach to offering users third-party cookie choice in Chrome, and will not be rolling out a new standalone prompt for third-party cookies."
Chavez further stressed that users can still choose their preferred option within Chrome's Privacy and Security Settings.
Ongoing projects
Privacy Sandbox initiatives to continue
Despite the decision on third-party cookies, Google has assured that some efforts under the Privacy Sandbox project will continue.
Among them is an IP Protection feature for Chrome's Incognito users, which is set to launch in Q3.
Chavez's blog post noted that this latest decision was driven by industry feedback after last year's announcement of a revised approach.
Community response
Industry feedback influences Google's decision
Chavez underscored the industry's mixed opinions on changes that could impact third-party cookie availability.
He also noted Google's outreach to regulators, including UK's competition and data privacy authorities, on this issue.
Chavez added that in light of this update, "we understand that the Privacy Sandbox APIs may have a different role to play in supporting the ecosystem."